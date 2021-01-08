Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma break records in tenacious opening partnership

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma batted till the 27th over of the Indian first innings. (AP)

Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) put on a confident 70-run partnership to get India off to a solid start in their first innings on Day 2 at the SCG on Friday. Chasing Australia’s 338, India lost their first wicket only in the 27th over. This was the longest time an opening partnership has been at the crease for India in an away Test in a decade.

Rohit fell in a tame manner and Gill departed soon after reaching his maiden fifty, before Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara saw through the innings till the end of day, India still trailing by 242 runs.

Records broken in the 70-run partnership

– Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill is the first opening pair for India to play 20+ overs outside Asia in an innings since the 2010 Centurion Test match.

– This was India’s first 50-plus opening stand in 14 innings.

– This was the first 50 plus opening partnership by Indian openers in 7 Test matches

– Shubman Gill became the 4th youngest Indian opener to score a fifty outside Asia.

Preceding Gill in this list are Ravi Shastri (vs England, 1982), Madhav Apte (vs WI, 1952/53), Prithvi Shaw (vs NZ, 2019/20). India head coach Ravi Shastri is the youngest in the list.

– Gill is the youngest Indian opener to score a fifty in Australia.