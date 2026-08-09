Shubman Gill returns to bat after finger injury on day 3 of India’s warm-up game

India captain Shubman Gill returned to batting for the first time in three days after sustaining an injury ahead of the three-day practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Ground in Colombo on Sunday.

After the Indians declared on their overnight scored of 357 of six in response to SLC’s first-innings 363/8d and resumed bowling in the morning session, Gill was seen padded up and batting in the nets on the broadcast visuals.

LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka XI, Live score Practice Match Day 3

On the eve of the practice game on Thursday, the 26-year-old Gill sustained an impact injury on his finger during training.