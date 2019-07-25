Shubman Gill, Priyank Panchal throw it away as India A reach 134/3 at lunch

Opener Priyank Panchal and number three Shubman Gill squandered their promising starts to leave India A at 134 for three at lunch on day two of the first unofficial Test against West Indies A here on Thursday.

Advertising

India A, resuming the day at 70 for one, struggled to score 64 runs in 26.4 overs in the morning session and trail West Indies A by 94 runs.

Both Panchal (49 off 115) and Gill (40 off 87) played loose shots to be dismissed. While Panchal was trapped in front off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, Gill went for a big shot off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall only to top-edge it at the stroke of lunch.

Ahead of the game, the surpemely talented Gill had expressed his disappointment at not being picked in the India squad for the West Indies tour despite scoring three consecutive half-centuries in the preceding one-day series against West Indies A.

Advertising

On day one, India were comfortably placed after bowling out West Indies A for 228.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the bowlers for India A, returning impressive figures of 5 for 62 in 22 overs.

Bowling first after the hosts decided to bat, India A were well served by their seamers and spinners, who they did not give West Indies A any leeway to reduce them to 97 for five.

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/61) did the early damage before Nadeem ran through the middle-order to bowl out the hosts in 66.5 overs in the final session on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: West Indies A 228 all out in 66.5 overs | India A: 134/3 in 48.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 49, Shubman Gill 40; Jomel Warrican 2/18)