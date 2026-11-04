‘That run out by Rohit bhai changed momentum of game’: Shubman Gill

India skipper Shubman Gill singled out predecessor Rohit Sharma’s brilliant effort in running out New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, while praising the team’s bowling and fielding after winning the 1st ODI on Wednesday. In the 22nd over, Glenn Phillips had played Axar Patel’s delivery to the leg side and attempted a single. But a bit of confusion between the batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips enabled Rohit to pounce as keeper KL Rahul gathered the former India skipper’s underarm throw, and he took the bails off in a jiffy. Mitchell was short of his ground, and New Zealand went 5 wickets down.

“We were very good with the bowling and our fielding was also really good. That run out by Rohit bhai, I think, changed the momentum of the game. It was really that partnership, as even in India also those two batted really well. Overall, a very good team performance for us.” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Anshul is the kind of bowler… I think he’s tailor-made for these conditions, always nippy, trying to seam the ball, and good with the old ball. We felt when there’s not much happening from the wicket, he can create that extra bounce, and with his pace and the way both of them bowled tonight was really magnificent to watch,” Gill added, praising Anshul Kamboj, who was declared the player of the match.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli struck a fabulous 74 as India beat New Zealand by five wickets amid frequent rain interruptions. It was Kohli’s 80th fifty in the 50-over format, and came a day shy of his 38th birthday.

After India’s target was revised to 143 in 32 overs under the DLS method following a couple of rain delays, Kohli and Gill (37) shared a 113-run alliance for the second wicket to take the visitors home.

India ended at 143 for five in 22.4 overs after some late fumble.

Earlier, the pace troika of Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj made the most of the conditions to rip through New Zealand as India bowled out the hosts for 185 in 40.2 overs.

Story continues below this ad

Arshdeep (4/70), Gurnoor (3/44) and Anshul (2/22) exploited the overcast conditions to keep the New Zealand batters on the back foot throughout their innings.

Opener Tim Seifert (38) offered some resistance at the top. Glenn Phillips (30) tried to steady the innings before Blair Tickner launched a counter-attack, smashing four sixes in a blistering 34 off 23 balls, but they could not even cross 200.