After Sri Lanka tour, India captain Shubman Gill to play in Punjab’s new T20 League

Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh during the launch event of the Shere-e-Punjab T20 League on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill will return to action this week as the side tours Sri Lanka for a crucial two-match Test series.

Smarting from the 2-1 ODI series defeat in England, Gill’s team will also have a point to prove in the longest format, with their World Test Championship (WTC) hopes hanging in the balance. However, Gill, who is not a part of India’s T20I set-up, will return home from the Test series later this month to participate in Punjab’s newly-launched Shere-e-Punjab T20 league.

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The tournament is set to begin on August 30, two days after the conclusion of India’s Sri Lanka tour, with Gill and Gurnoor Brar being a part of national commitments. Besides the duo, current T20I stars Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma are also expected to feature in the tournament that concludes on September 13.