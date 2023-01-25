Shubman Gill picks Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar

Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form lately. On Tuesday, the batter wrapped up his fourth century, his third in four innings, with a bow to the crowd.

Gill, alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, blasted a 212-run partnership off just 26.1 overs and powered India to a victory as the hosts defeated New Zealand by 90 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After sealing the victory against New Zealand, Gill was asked a rather tricky question. In a video interview that was aired on Star Sports on Tuesday, Gill was asked to choose between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The 23-year-old batsman replied: “I think Virat Bhai because…Sachin sir is the reason why I started playing cricket because my dad was his huge fan. When he retired, I was too young to understand cricket. By the time I started to understand cricket a little more, I would say Virat bhai because I have learnt a lot from him as a batter.”

Gill, who was named player of the series when asked about his performance, said, “It feels nice to perform throughout the series,” Gill said. “My approach didn’t change after the double hundred (208 in the first ODI). It’s all about getting a start and converting every game if possible.”

“I try to play according to the situation and conditions, not looking at my score. Our bowlers did a good job and bowled really well on this wicket because at one point it looked like it could go either ways,” he added.

A three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand starts Friday in Ranchi.