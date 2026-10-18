Shubman Gill out for 1 on Ranji Trophy return against Chhattisgarh

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Shubman Gill’s return to Ranji Trophy cricket lasted only 10 balls as the India captain was dismissed for one run by left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal during Punjab’s second-round clash against Chhattisgarh at the PCA New Chandigarh Stadium on Sunday.
Gill, who came in at No. 4, was bowled by Mandal for one as Punjab lost their third wicket. Mandal had earlier dismissed Harnoor Singh as Chhattisgarh put Punjab under pressure after the hosts chose to bat first.
Gill had missed Punjab’s season opener against Assam. The match against Chhattisgarh was an opportunity to get some red-ball practice ahead of India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, where they will play five ODIs and two Tests.
The dismissal also denied him valuable time in the middle as he looked to get some first-class cricket under his belt following his recent international commitments.
— ‘ (@stumpsrattled) October 18, 2026
The 27-year-old is part of India’s squad for both the ODI and Test legs of the New Zealand tour and will captain the side in both formats. The ODI series begins on November 4, while the first Test is scheduled to start in Wellington on November 19, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27.
Gill’s Ranji outing comes after an impressive home ODI series against the West Indies. He scored 334 runs at an average of 167 across the three matches, including a 223 off 133 balls in the second ODI, which India chased down successfully.
Gill’s decision to play for Punjab is part of a wider effort by several Indian players to get some domestic cricket before the New Zealand tour. With the first Test still a month away, the Ranji Trophy game gives him an opportunity to spend time in the middle and prepare for the demands of four-day cricket. However, his first innings ended much sooner than he would have liked.