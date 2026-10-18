Shubman Gill out for 1 on Ranji Trophy return against Chhattisgarh

Shubman Gill’s return to Ranji Trophy cricket lasted only 10 balls as the India captain was dismissed for one run by left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal during Punjab’s second-round clash against Chhattisgarh at the PCA New Chandigarh Stadium on Sunday.

Gill, who came in at No. 4, was bowled by Mandal for one as Punjab lost their third wicket. Mandal had earlier dismissed Harnoor Singh as Chhattisgarh put Punjab under pressure after the hosts chose to bat first.

Gill had missed Punjab’s season opener against Assam. The match against Chhattisgarh was an opportunity to get some red-ball practice ahead of India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, where they will play five ODIs and two Tests.