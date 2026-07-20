Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma’s future: He has not told us anything

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India captain Shubman Gill has said there hasn’t been any discussion with Rohit Sharma about the Lord’s ODI being his last for international appearance. With an eye on the 2027 World Cup, as reported by The Indian Express, the selectors have informed the 39-year-old Rohit that the England series will be his last.
However, there hasn’t been any official word from Rohit or from the selectors so far. Having played two subdued knocks in the first two ODIs, on Sunday Rohit scored 138 in a losing cause. Despite scoring a century, it wasn’t the former India captain who turned up for the post-match media conference, where skipper Shubman Gill showed up.
Asked specifically whether Rohit will be announcing his retirement, Gill said: “We have not had a chance. He has not told us anything. I think it’s probably in the media. Not been in discussion at all.”
And then he went on to speak about Rohit’s innings, where he scored his first century at Lord’s to make it to the honours board. “I think the way Rohit bhai faced the bowlers, he was very calm. Most of the time, I was a non-striker, and watching him, he was very calm. In the powerplay, we were talking about whether to go for a hit or not, but we saw that hitting with a new ball is not that easy. And I think the way he faced the bowlers, and the way he accelerated, I think he got close to 60-70 in quick time. So, he was very calm,” Gill added.
Earlier, in an interaction with the host broadcasters Gill praised both Rohit and Virat Kohli, who scored 74 off 60. “I mean, they have done really well over the years in different parts of the world. And very, very pleased with how Rohit Bhai batted today, especially getting 140. And I think the wicket got a little bit slow in the end. It wasn’t easy to hit those runs. But I think the way he batted was really a treat to watch,” he said.
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