Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma’s future: He has not told us anything

India captain Shubman Gill has said there hasn’t been any discussion with Rohit Sharma about the Lord’s ODI being his last for international appearance. With an eye on the 2027 World Cup, as reported by The Indian Express, the selectors have informed the 39-year-old Rohit that the England series will be his last.

However, there hasn’t been any official word from Rohit or from the selectors so far. Having played two subdued knocks in the first two ODIs, on Sunday Rohit scored 138 in a losing cause. Despite scoring a century, it wasn’t the former India captain who turned up for the post-match media conference, where skipper Shubman Gill showed up.