Kohli speaks about mindset, Rohit discusses plans against bowlers: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, looking ahead to India’s World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month, spoke about the differences in batting with skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma.

Asked about time spent in the team and interactions with skipper Virat Kohli and opener partner Rohit Sharma, Gill told India TV: “Virat bhai tells me to play fearlessly whenever we speak about the game. He speaks about mindset a lot, that you have to be in good frame of mind when you go out to bat and shares his experiences.”

“And when I am batting with Rohit bhai, we usually discuss where the bowlers will bowl, what the situation is like, depending on that, when to take risk or not,” Gill added.

Gill, who has played seven Tests so far, has been with the Indian Test squad since 2019 but got his break with the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in December. He had impressed with his attacking batting on the Australia tour, but Gill said it will be important in England to play session by session.

“In England whenever there is cloud around, the ball swings more and when the sun is out, it gets easier to bat. It is important to assess those conditions as an opener,” he said.

Gill is undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai along with the rest of the squad. This will be his first tour of England with the senior team, having made his debut in Australia in December last year.