Where is Shubman Gill? Ask fans after 19-year old’s omission from India’s squad

With the selection committee ignoring Shubman Gill for India’s West Indies tour next month, fans criticised the move and questioned Kedar Jadhav’s inclusion.

The 19-year old has been in good form of late, hitting two half-centuries in the ongoing India A’s tour of West Indies. Gill has scored 149 runs from three innings at an average of 49.67 in the five-match series so far.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India’s squad for the tour of West Indies which includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Virat Kohli will be leading the side, which will miss the services of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

In the press conference, chief selector MSK Prasad revealed that Gill is in the waiting list. The Punjab batsman was called to New Zealand earlier in place of KL Rahul, who was suspended after the infamous ‘Koffee with Karan’ episode.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment over Gill getting ignored by the selectors. Here are some of the reactions:

Ok so no surprieses here all names are familiar. I would still prefer Shubman Gill in this squad pver Kedar since #TeamIndia is still picking Kedar Jadhav means they are not looking at 2023 World Cup yet. Also No rest for Captain Kohli an neither for Vice-Captain Rohit. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) July 21, 2019

Very disappointed to saw the name of Kedar Jadhav… He should have been dropped… Shubman Gill deserved to the squad — Santhosh (Thala) (@jeevi_santhu) July 21, 2019

@BCCI What has Shubman Gill done wrong. He was part NZL tour..then why not preferred over Pandey??Why top 3, cant they be rested to give chance to youngsters like agarwal, gill. Why no new spinner in ODI? #gill #ManishPandey #INDvWI #dineshkarthik #saini #kedarjadhav — The Oldest Monk (@The_Oldest_Monk) July 21, 2019

To prove themselves. I don’t see a ‘match winner’ quality in kedar jadhav or manish pandey instead they have selected Shubman Gill and groomed him for no. 4 position so that he could do what roy, archer, bairstow has done to their team because I see team India’s future in Gill. — Aman Asthana (@iamanasthana) July 21, 2019

No Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill in any of the formats shows BCCI & COA doesn’t have the guts.#KohliSupermacy @BCCI @SGanguly99 — Lucky_Moh (@luckyjammu) July 21, 2019

I think indian selection commitee and virat missed many tricks here , rohit has to be rested in odi or t20s if he wants to play test matches, gill can be easily included in team by exclude kedar or by rest rohit — Akashdeep Singh (@Akashdeep0099) July 21, 2019

I feel so sad for this Talented Shubhman Gill, Doing so much wonders in cricket still haven’t got chances into the Indian team. No wonder Sometimes our Indian cricket Management becomes so cruel!#IndvsWI — Banna. (@iJaideep_) July 21, 2019

In the last six List A innings, Gill has hit two half-centuries and a century. In just four matches, Gill is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. The youngster had a decent IPL season as well. He scored 296 runs from 13 innings at an average of 32.89. He performed well when given a chance in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) top order by scoring three half-centuries.

Gill has played just two ODIs so far. He made his debut in New Zealand but struggle to score in the bowling friendly conditions. He scored just nine runs from two innings.