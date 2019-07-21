Where is Shubman Gill? Ask fans after 19-year old’s omission from India’s squad

Toggle Menu
Shubman Gill has been in good form, hitting two half-centuries in the ongoing India A's tour of West Indies. The 19-year-old has scored 149 runs from three innings at an average of 49.67 in the five-match series so far. 

Shubman Gill has scored more runs than Shreyas Iyer in ongoing India A’s tour of West Indies (PTI File Photo)

With the selection committee ignoring Shubman Gill for India’s West Indies tour next month, fans criticised the move and questioned Kedar Jadhav’s inclusion.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India’s squad for the tour of West Indies which includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Virat Kohli will be leading the side, which will miss the services of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

In the press conference, chief selector MSK Prasad revealed that Gill is in the waiting list. The Punjab batsman was called to New Zealand earlier in place of KL Rahul, who was suspended after the infamous ‘Koffee with Karan’ episode.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment over Gill getting ignored by the selectors. Here are some of the reactions:

In the last six List A innings, Gill has hit two half-centuries and a century. In just four matches, Gill is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. The youngster had a decent IPL season as well. He scored 296 runs from 13 innings at an average of 32.89. He performed well when given a chance in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) top order by scoring three half-centuries.

Gill has played just two ODIs so far. He made his debut in New Zealand but struggle to score in the bowling friendly conditions. He scored just nine runs from two innings.

