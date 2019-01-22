WATCH: Shubman Gill’s first net-session with senior Indian squad

19-year-old Shubman Gill took the nets with the senior Indian squad for the first time on Tuesday. Gill has been roped in as part of the squad that will play New Zealand in a five-match ODI series. He is the second player from the 2018 U-19 World Cup winning squad to play in the Indian squad after Prithvi Shaw.

Gill has prior experience of playing in New Zealand. Apart from being India’s highest scorer at the World Cup which was played in New Zealand, Gill was also part of Rahul Dravid’s India A squad that toured the country.

Gill has since been in sensational batting form since the U-19 World Cup bagged a lucrative IPL contract last year. He has made 790 runs at 98.75 in Punjab’s latest Ranji Trophy campaign. His performances prompted his senior Punjab teammate Yuvraj Singh and his IPL captain Dinesh Karthik to back him for potentially being part of the Indian squad that goes to the 2019 World Cup.

But KL Rahul’s suspension has resulted in Gill being roped in much earlier than that. Gill admitted shortly after being picked that the call was unexpected. “The call was unexpected but I understand the circumstances in which I have been picked. I have a pretty set target in mind. I have done well at all the levels I have played in so far and that has given me the belief that I can also excel in international cricket,” he said.

India’s first ODI against New Zealand will be played at the McLean Park in Napier. Both sides have been in good form in the run-up to this series. While India beat Australia for the first time ever in a bilateral ODI series, New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 3-0 and drew a series against Pakistan away from home before that.