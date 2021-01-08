Marnus Labuschagne and Shubman Gill have banter about Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar during match

Marnus Labuschagne and Shubman Gill in action on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the SCG (Screenshot)

Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar, “who’s your favourite player?” was the question posed to Indian opener Shubman Gill as he continued his excellent entry into Test cricket by scoring 50 in the Indian first innings on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the SCG. Australian player Marnus Labuschagne, standing at forward short leg, was heard on the stump mic asking Gill questions.

Labuschagne asked Gill about his favourite batsman. “Who’s your favourite player?” he asked between deliveries of Starc’s second over.

“I will tell you after the match,” replied Gill.

Labuschagne was not satisfied with the answer and he went on to ask whether it was Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

“After the ball… Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?” he said.

Labuschagne carried on when Rohit Sharma was on strike as well, who scored 26, opening alongside Gill in the 3rd Test.

“Hey what did you do in quarantine?” Labuschagne asked Rohit, who made a comeback to Indian XI in this Test match after spending 14 days in quarantine.