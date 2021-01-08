scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 08, 2021
Must Read

Marnus Labuschagne and Shubman Gill have banter about Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar during match

Marnus Labuschagne, enjoying his time back under the helmet, was heard chirping away as Indian batsmen Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma batted in the 3rd Test.

By: Sports Desk | January 8, 2021 12:57:58 pm
ind vs ausMarnus Labuschagne and Shubman Gill in action on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the SCG (Screenshot)

Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar, “who’s your favourite player?” was the question posed to Indian opener Shubman Gill as he continued his excellent entry into Test cricket by scoring 50 in the Indian first innings on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the SCG. Australian player Marnus Labuschagne, standing at forward short leg, was heard on the stump mic asking Gill questions.

Labuschagne asked Gill about his favourite batsman. “Who’s your favourite player?” he asked between deliveries of Starc’s second over.

“I will tell you after the match,” replied Gill.

Labuschagne was not satisfied with the answer and he went on to ask whether it was Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

“After the ball… Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Labuschagne carried on when Rohit Sharma was on strike as well, who scored 26, opening alongside Gill in the 3rd Test.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Hey what did you do in quarantine?” Labuschagne asked Rohit, who made a comeback to Indian XI in this Test match after spending 14 days in quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia on top after Pucovski, Labuschagne fifties on rain-hit Day 1 in Sydney
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 08: Latest News