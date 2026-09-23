Skipper Gill fortunate to have Rohit, Virat to help him on & off-field: Gambhir

With Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya set to miss out on the upcoming India vs West Indies ODI series, head coach Gautam Gambhir said that both the senior players were very important in the team’s ODI scheme of things going into next year with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

“Whether it’s Hardik, whether it’s Jasprit Bumrah, both of them are going to be extremely important for us in South Africa. Because the way if you talk about Jassi or if you talk about Hardik, very few teams have a player like that who can bowl 10 overs for you, plus bat at number six or seven, plus with that impact,” Gambhir said on JioStar.