Shubman Gill-led India arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series

Team India have arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of their two-match Test series in the country, with the country’s cricket board sharing images of the players on its social media handle. “Team India have arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming Test series! The stage is set for an exciting battle between two cricketing nations,” said Sri Lanka Cricket in its post on X on Tuesday.

The first Test starts on August 15 and will be played in Galle. The second will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Before that, though, India will be play a three-day warm-up match which starts on August 7 at the Nondescripts Cricket Club groung in Colombo.