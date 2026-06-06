Shubman Gill, KL Rahul score centuries against Afghanistan in one-off Test

India skipper Shubman Gill slammed his 11th Test century on the opening day of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday at Mullanpur. The India captain took 138 deliveries in an innings studded with 11 fours and 1 sixe to get to his milestone.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul also scored his 12th Test ton before falling to Rahman Sharifi in the third session.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan was graceful and edgy in equal measure during an attractive innings of 81 while KL Rahul was a picture of confidence during his unbeaten 81 as India reached 209 for 2 at tea on the opening day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan.