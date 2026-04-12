Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler star as Gujarat Titans defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets

Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill slammed half centuries as Gujarat Titans made short work of Lucknow’s 165-run target at the Ekana on Sunday, winning by 7 wickets. Gill played 6 fours and 1 six in his 56-run innings while Buttler scored 60 with the help of 11 fours.

Digvesh Rathi and Prince Yadav were among the wickets for LSG with the former snapping up Sai Sudharsan for 15 and the latter accounting for Gill. The veteran Mohammad Shami would also strike late when he snapped up Buttler in the 16th over. Ultimately, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat get over the line in the 19th over.

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna shone bright with figures of 4 for 24 as Gujarat Titans restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 164 for eight. Sent into bat, Aiden Markram made 30 off 21 balls, but Mitchell Marsh (11), skipper Rishabh Pant (18) and Ayush Badoni (9) failed to live up to the expectations.

Markram started on a bright note, finding the fence at will from the word go and decorated his innings with five boundaries and one six. Marsh also started brightly, welcoming Kagiso Rabada with a six and boundary before falling in the next ball in search of one too many big hits — caught by GT skipper Gill at mid-off.

New man in Pant started his knock with a boundary through mid-off. Markram, though, continued his attacking game finding the fence at will, but LSG were dealt a body blow when Pant was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the fifth over as the left-hander scooped a catch to Rahul Tewatia at midd-off in search of a big shot.

Markram smashed Prasidh for back-to-back boundaries in the seventh over before the bowler had the last laugh as the South African’s short arm jab was pounced by Washington Sundar at cow corner.

Badoni too perished early as his miscued pull off Prasidh found out Glenn Phillips at deep midwicket.

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Nicholas Pooran (19 off 21) was unusually slow although he hit two consecutive sixes off Rashid Khan in the 14th over.

Abdul Samad (18 off 22) too struggled during his knock, while last match hero Mukul Choudhary (18 off 14) too failed.

George Linde (16 off 10) played a good but short hand. Besides Prasidh, Ashok Sharma (2/32), Siraj (1/19) and Rabada (1/54) were the other wicket takers for GT.