Gill’s injury struggles a concern for ‘Indian cricket’s health’, says ex-bowler

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill’s initiation into the leadership role has faced patches of breaks in between due to injury concerns over the last year.

Having taken over as India’s captain in both formats mid-way through 2025, Gill has faced multiple injury breaks in between. The Punjab batter suffered a neck spasm during India’s first Test against South Africa at home last year and was subsequently absent during the 0-2 landmark series defeat. Gill also missed the ODI series against South Africa due to the injury.

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Suffering another impact injury to his right hand last week, Gill was absent from action for two of the three days of India’s warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI (SLC XI) in Colombo.

Former India spinner Murali Kartik expressed concern over Gill’s injury concerns and expressed that the captain’s health will be a priority as India work through the transition.

“If I was Shubman Gill, I would be concerned because I am a young captain, I have done a great job, or a very good job, in leading India so far. For somebody who is scaling different heights in international cricket, you don’t want any discontinuity; you want to make sure you are playing each and every game for your own form or stature in world cricket,” Kartik told a group of reporters during a chat organised by Sony Sports.

“Every cricketer is ambitious, they want to do well, he wants to be remembered for what he has done. Whether the injuries affect his captaincy, I don’t know. Will it affect his future, I don’t know. For the time being, for the good health of Indian cricket, you want the good health of Shubman Gill,” he added.

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Spotlight on Gill in SL

Kartik felt that Gill will undoubtedly be the man in focus for India during the forthcoming two-match series in Sri Lanka, starting Saturday in Galle.

“From a captaincy point of view, you are as good as your last game, you are as good as your last series. Also, having that crown on the head, heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially in Indian cricket. So, for that, Shubman Gill will always be questioned about whatever he does, whatever he is doing. There are so many people who will dissect his every move. So, it is never easy, there will be a lot of pressure on him, and there is a lot of pressure on this series as well,” he added.

Since taking over as captain this World Test Championship cycle, Gill has led in eight out of nine Tests, winning four games.