For me, this is the most satisfying format: Gill ahead of one-off Test vs AFG

India skipper Shubman Gill reacted to leading India after almost 7 months as the home team prepares to take on Afghanistan in a one-off test at Mullanpur on Saturday. Gill said that the longest format was the most satisfying one for him and he’s looking forward to the challenge that Afghanistan will pose.

“For me, this is the most satisfying format. If you do well in this format, that’s how I feel most good about myself. The feel of wearing the whites, wearing the baggy cap. Nothing beats that, it’s the traditional way, the OG way of playing cricket,” he said in a video by BCCI.