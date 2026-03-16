Shubman Gill’s next target – 2027 ODI World Cup: ‘Sometimes, I definitely… think a lot about it’

As an outsider peeking in, Shubman Gill, who missed India’s T20 World Cup triumph, has kept his hunger burning for another World Cup, the 50 overs one. Not only did Gill vamooze to France while Suryakumar Yadav’s team toiled here after he was dropped from T20, his reasons for shifting focus to the ODI challenge, is how his Indian team was denied in the finals at Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

“That story is over,” SKY laughed talking about Ahmedabad losses, pleased with the T20 turnaround. But the story will only truly be over in South Africa in 2027. What was lost in 50 overs, needs to be reclaimed in 50 overs. And it’s Gill tasked with that challenge now.