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India skipper Shubman Gill said that while he thought skittling out New Zealand for just 135 would lead to a textbook-easy chase, the surface at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington was anything but. India were reeling at 86/5 at one point before KL Rahul’s 26 kept them in the match before the game was called off due to rain, and the Men in Blue won by 4 wickets via the DLS method.
“As long as we get the win. It wasn’t easy batting. Getting them out at 134, I thought it’ll be an easy target, but it wasn’t. Happy we got there in the end. The pitch was challenging, but we lost two extra wickets than we’d have liked in the end,” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
The skipper was also pleased with bowler Gurnoor Brar’s progress, saying the young pacer had the necessary attributes to succeed at the highest level but needed more experience to develop consistency. Brar played a major role in wiping out New Zealand for just 135 with his four-wicket haul.
“In the last match, Gurnoor bowled really well too. As he gets more experience, he’ll get more consistent. He already has the pace and bounce. Most of the seamers have all the qualities. International cricket is about performing under pressure,” Gill said.
Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by four runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method following a rain stoppage.
India were 113/7 in 26 overs with Rohit Sharma, Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel all back in the pavilion, and needed 22 runs from 66 balls when play was called off. Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 134 following a disastrous outing in rainy Wellington, with Gurnoor Brar picking four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a sedate 55 off 104 balls. India won the first ODI of the five-match series by five wickets, and now leads the rubber 2-0.