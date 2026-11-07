India skipper Shubman Gill said that while he thought skittling out New Zealand for just 135 would lead to a textbook-easy chase, the surface at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington was anything but. India were reeling at 86/5 at one point before KL Rahul’s 26 kept them in the match before the game was called off due to rain, and the Men in Blue won by 4 wickets via the DLS method.

“As long as we get the win. It wasn’t easy batting. Getting them out at 134, I thought it’ll be an easy target, but it wasn’t. Happy we got there in the end. The pitch was challenging, but we lost two extra wickets than we’d have liked in the end,” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.