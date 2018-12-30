Shubman Gill keen to make every post a winner

It’s close to 5 pm at the IS Bindra Stadium and from a distance, it appears that an India team member is in the nets. Even though Shubman Gill is wearing an India A jersey, the practice session of the opener looks like that of any Team India player. Two net bowlers are told to bowl out-swingers, as the 19-year-old spends more than 40 minutes at the nets after fielding drills and is among the last group of Punjab batsmen to leave.

The last two weeks have seen Gill posting 268 against Tamil Nadu, followed by 148 against Hyderabad earlier this week, a match which Punjab almost won.

Gill, the second-highest run-getter at the ICC U-19 World Cup earlier this year, amassed 199 runs of his 268 runs against Tamil Nadu in a single day and there has been talk of him following in the footsteps of his U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw into the Indian team.

“Yes, I know selection ki baat to hoti rehti hai. But my focus has been to be ready whenever the chance comes. I will try my best and whenever the chance comes, I will be ready. Even if it does not come early, I know I have to keep my focus. At such a young age, I have got experience and I know I have time on my side. To har cheez sath le ke chal raha hun,” shares Gill.

While Gill terms playing for India as “upar wali cricket”. Post the U-19 World Cup, Gill has amassed 356 runs during India A’s tour to England, apart from hitting 154 for India B during the quadrangular series also involving Australia A and South Africa A. His Ranji Trophy sgtint has enabled Gill to spend time with players like Yuvraj Singh and Mandeep Singh, two players who had also set the U-19 scene alight in their younger days.

“I think life did not change much for me after the U-19 World Cup. Jo pehle karta aa raha tha, wahi kar raha hun. Bus thoda log zyada recognise karne lag gaye hain. I believed that opportunities milengi aur unko capitalise karna hai. Before the U-19 World Cup, I spent some time with Yuvi Paji and he told me the main challenge has to be mentally prepared when the opportunity comes. The best thing is to score runs and perform at whatever stage you can,” adds Gill.

The youngster has been under the constant tutelage of India A coach Rahul Dravid. The last two years was also the phase when Gill made the transition from U-19 cricket to first-class cricket.

“The biggest difference has been the intensity. At the U-19 level, the intensity of players and captains is for a shorter duration whereas in Ranji Trophy, the intensity is for longer. There are mature captains and mature teams.”