Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Watch: Rohit Sharma asks Ishan Kishan why despite scoring 200 he has sat out for 3 games

"Bhaiya yeh to aap btaoge, captain to aap the naa," a quick reply came from Ishan Kishan.

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Ishan KishanShubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan during a BCCI interview post IND vs NZ match. (BCCI/videograb)
Watch: Rohit Sharma asks Ishan Kishan why despite scoring 200 he has sat out for 3 games
Laughter broke out when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma asked Ishan Kishan in a hilarious way, “why despite scoring 200 you sat out for 3 games”. “Bhaiya yeh to aap btaoge, captain to aap the naa,” a quick reply came from Kishan, who was included in the side in the 1st ODI against New Zealand after the left-hander was snubbed from ODIs against Sri Lanka. Rohit was blasted for snubbing Kishan and Suryakumar from the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka.

“But it’s ok. Everything makes you learn something.” And when Rohit again asked Ishan if he likes batting at number 4, Kishan emphasised, “Yes, I like batting at number 4 as well.”

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill became the youngest batsman to score an ODI double hundred on Wednesday as India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in a thrilling first game of a three-match series. The 23-year-old Gill hit 208 off 149 balls, his third ODI hundred, and became the fifth Indian batsman to score a double century in the format after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

When Rohit asked Gill how did it feel scoring a double-hundred, he said “It felt pretty amazing…I couldn’t go big in the 1st and 3rd ODI of the Sri Lanka series but in this match, I was on 100 again…had an opportunity to do it…it paid off.”

On a lighter note, Rohit mockingly asked Gill, “You are the one who scored double-hundred then why is Ishan standing beside him?”

The trio laughed. To this, Kishan asked Gill about his pre-match routine. Rohit interrupted and said…”You can only tell this for you guys are always together in the room.”

“He spoils my pre-match routine…he doesn’t let me sleep. He watches movies with full volume and doesn’t even use AirPods.We fight everyday…he (Ishan) says it’s my room and everything will be as I’d want them to be…this is my pre-match routine,” said Gill.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 09:52 IST
