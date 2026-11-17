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India have seven Tests left in their bid to reach the World Test Championship final. The first two are in New Zealand, followed by a five-Test series against Australia at home. The opening Test in Wellington will be an important start to this run. Captain Shubman Gill has to find the right balance between batting depth and a pace attack that has several bowlers in good form.
With several pacers impressing in the ODI series, Gill admitted that finalising the attack was proving difficult.
“Honestly, it is a bit of a headache, but good kind of a headache to have. Everyone, all the fast bowlers, I think they stepped up in the ODI series. You see, Gurnoor did really well, Anshul did really well, even Arshdeep and Siraj in the last match that he played. All the fast bowlers did pretty well, and we are still deciding on the final combination, which fast bowlers to go with. But I think you will be seeing definitely four. We will be playing with four fast bowlers, that’s for sure,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
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The choice will depend on the conditions and the strengths of each bowler. Gill said India wanted bowlers who could make use of movement early in the match and also take wickets when the pitch became flatter, and the ball got older.
“We definitely want four fast-bowling options, but we are still deciding which are those fast bowlers. And we want to cover all the aspects. We have seen at times on day three, four and five the wicket, especially with the old ball, does go a little bit flat. So as from our fast-bowling units, we would want someone who has pace, someone who can hit the areas consistently and then obviously going on with one spinner to control from one end because it won’t be easy to bowl against the wind if the wind is strong. The fast bowlers’ role is almost cut into half, especially someone who is bowling against the wind, so there are a lot of factors that we are going to take into consideration,” he added.
Gill said the choice between Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna would depend on who could contribute more over the five days.
“We feel someone who is bowling fast, someone who is tall, between Gurnoor and Prasidh, whoever we think can give us more for the five days, is the one that we will pick,” he said.
India also want to play seven specialist batsmen. The players at numbers eight and nine will depend on the bowling combination, with the batting ability of Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, and the option of including Nitish Kumar Reddy, giving the team more choices.
“Batting depth, ideally, we are looking at seven proper batsmen, and then the eight and nine would be depending on Akash can bat a bit, Anshul can bat a bit; even if we go with Reddy, he is a proper batsman. So we will see what kind of combination we want to go with and what exactly we want to do,” he added.
Gill also backed Rishabh Pant despite the wicketkeeper-batsman having played little cricket since August.
“I think he is probably one of the most experienced and senior contenders in the team. I don’t know exactly how many matches he has played but I think he has played around 50 Test matches which is a lot,” he said.
Gill said winning both Tests against New Zealand would give India a strong chance of reaching the WTC final. He added that the team had been given extra time to prepare for the series.
“If we win these two Tests, there is a very good chance of playing the WTC final. Hence, we pulled out all players from ODIs to give them the best chance of preparation,” he said.