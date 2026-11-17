India have seven Tests left in their bid to reach the World Test Championship final. The first two are in New Zealand, followed by a five-Test series against Australia at home. The opening Test in Wellington will be an important start to this run. Captain Shubman Gill has to find the right balance between batting depth and a pace attack that has several bowlers in good form.

With several pacers impressing in the ODI series, Gill admitted that finalising the attack was proving difficult.

“Honestly, it is a bit of a headache, but good kind of a headache to have. Everyone, all the fast bowlers, I think they stepped up in the ODI series. You see, Gurnoor did really well, Anshul did really well, even Arshdeep and Siraj in the last match that he played. All the fast bowlers did pretty well, and we are still deciding on the final combination, which fast bowlers to go with. But I think you will be seeing definitely four. We will be playing with four fast bowlers, that’s for sure,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.