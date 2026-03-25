R Ashwin’s advice for Shubman Gill: ‘Don’t chase strike rate’

India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has said that Gill should make the most of being back batting for GT in Ahmedabad, where he has made a reputation for scoring runs across formats. (GT Photo)

Shubman Gill will be looking to revitalise his T20 career when he turns up for the Gujarat Titans in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill had been earmarked as Suryakumar Yadav’s successor as India’s captain in T20Is when he was made vice-captain in the format last year. However, a poor run of form, coupled with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson’s form, led to him being dropped from the squad altogether ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which India went on to win.

India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has said that Gill should make the most of being back batting for GT in Ahmedabad, where he has made a reputation for scoring runs across formats. “To dismiss him in Ahmedabad, he has become a bit like a don these days; it is quite difficult to get him out. So, I think Shubman Gill has nothing to worry about, and if I were him, I would be telling myself to go out and plunder runs once again. The best way to keep yourself in reckoning is by making a volume of runs. He will be the best batter for GT,” said Ashwin on Ash ki Baat.