Former India spinner lauds Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans captaincy, batting against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the captaincy of Shubman Gill in Gujarat Titans’ win over defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, stating that the Indian Test skipper showed trust in his bowler when the situation may have dictated a change.
When Virat Kohli dispatched South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for five fours in his first over, it may have seemed like Gill would have to look for a different option. But instead, the GT batter chose to persist with the Proteas bowler. Gill’s move paid off in the next over itself, with Rabada removing the dangerous Kohli for 28 from 13 balls in the next over.
“How many captains have this ability? How many captains have the confidence to give their bowler another over after he has conceded five fours in the first over? Maybe he discussed with the keeper and executed the plans. Sometimes, you run behind plans, but the batter is good enough to get over it. He read the game well and continued with Rabada and Siraj for six overs. They got Virat Kohli’s wicket there, and the game changed from that moment,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.
Ashwin then spoke about how Gill showed intent in his batting innings. Eventually Gill, who was dropped from the T20 side, scored a quickfire 43 from 18 balls including taking Josh Hazlewood to the cleaners with a 24-run over which included three fours and two sixes.
“I know that he did not score big runs, but he showed intent against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has probably been the bowler of the tournament so far. He made room and hit Josh Hazlewood on the off side, then came inside and went leg side. Purely for the tactical brilliance, it was a masterclass. There was a four off an inside edge against Bhuvneshwar, but apart from that, he looked absolutely in pristine touch,” said Ashwin.
With the win, GT now have 10 points from nine games and are sitting just outside the IPL playoff bracket. Bengaluru continue to remain in second place with 12 points from nine games.
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