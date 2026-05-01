Former India spinner lauds Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans captaincy, batting against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the captaincy of Shubman Gill in Gujarat Titans’ win over defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, stating that the Indian Test skipper showed trust in his bowler when the situation may have dictated a change.

When Virat Kohli dispatched South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for five fours in his first over, it may have seemed like Gill would have to look for a different option. But instead, the GT batter chose to persist with the Proteas bowler. Gill’s move paid off in the next over itself, with Rabada removing the dangerous Kohli for 28 from 13 balls in the next over.