Shubman Gill fined 100 per cent match fees for dissent, Dhruv Shorey docked 50 per cent

Shubman Gill, the talented 20-year-old batsman, who got embroiled in controversy during a Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi last week by refusing to walk after being given out, has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees for the incident.

Shubman Gill had got his dismissal overturned after arguing with the on-field umpire, leading to a stoppage of play that lasted around 10 minutes. Gill refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.

Bishan Bedi had been one of those who criticized Gill for his conduct, saying nobody, not matter how talented, can be bigger than the game.

Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey was also fined 50 per cent of his fees from the match “for violating the BCCI’s code of conduct with gross misbehavior.” Shorey was one of the Delhi players who threatened to walk off the field after the umpire had reversed his decision and reinstated Gill.

“We have been informed by the Match Referee P Ranganathan of your gross misbehaviour on the field of play in the captioned match,” BCCI general manager, cricket operations, Saba Karim said in a letter to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

“You have violated BCCI code of conduct for showing contrary to the spirit of the game during the match for which you have been fined 50 percent of your match fees,” he said in the letter.

In the second innings of the same match, Gill again showed displeasure while protesting a caught-behind decision from the same umpire.

