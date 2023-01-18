scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Shubman Gill fastest Indian to complete 1000 ODI runs

Gill's India teammates Kohli and Dhawan, who he has replaced in the team, had completed 1000 runs in 24 innings.

India's Shubhman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Listen to this article
Shubman Gill fastest Indian to complete 1000 ODI runs
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in ODIs as he reached the mark in 19 innings, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

Gill, who made his ODI debut in January 2019, also became the joint second-fastest to 1000 runs in terms of innings alongside Imam Ul Haq of Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman had crossed 1000 runs in 18 innings.

Gill’s India teammates Kohli and Dhawan, who he has replaced in the team, had completed 1000 runs in 24 innings.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 23-year-old achieved the feat in the first ODI against New Zealand after getting to his second straight ODI century.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 17:01 IST
Next Story

Class 8 student dies after collapsing in classroom of Rajkot school; mother claims death due to coldwave

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 18: Latest News
close