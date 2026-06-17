Shubman Gill emerges as ODI leader in Kohli’s absence and Rohit’s subdued form

A series that was promoted as a test of the old guard has quickly become a stage for asserting the incumbent captain’s hold over the role.

Shubman Gill was handed the reins of the ODI team last October, to go with his Test captaincy, and there are ample indications that the selectors and the team management lean towards having one skipper across the three formats. But with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still around in the 50-over game, they still cast a long shadow over the team they have built over a long period of time.

But with Kohli missing the Afghanistan series due to injury and Rohit not managing a substantial knock in the first two games, the stage was set for Gill to show – with the bat – that he is the man to lead from the front. After shepherding a chase of 195 in 25 overs in Dharamsala, that could have got tricky, staying till the end as Kohli used to, the captain took control of proceedings, after India were sent in at Lucknow with a century that oozed calm, class and control from the first ball he faced.