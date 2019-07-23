Shubman Gill ‘disappointed not to get picked’ in India’s squad for West Indies tour

Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment of not being called up to the India squad in their tour of West Indies which will begin from August 3, after an impressive India A showing on Tuesday.

Being the first series after the World Cup where India got knocked out in the semifinals, India selectors were expected to rehash things and provide opportunities to newer players. While players like Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey were included in the limited-overs squad, Gill was left out in the announcement on Sunday.

Gill was the Player of the Series in the recently concluded unofficial ODI series between India A and West Indies A, where he finished as the highest run-getter with 218 runs at an average of 54.50.

“I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors,” Gill said, in an interview with CricketNext.

“The biggest lesson that I have learned from my first West Indies tour is to try to curb my natural game depending on match condition. It’s important to block the good balls as well and remain at the crease for as long as possible. The person who is set at the crease needs to bat through the difficult period,” he added.

The Punjab-born right-handed batsman, who won the Under-19 World Cup for India in 2018, had made his ODI debut for India earlier this year against New Zealand.

“KL Rahul was suspended during New Zealand series so that’s why Shubman Gill was given chance in that series. Since KL Rahul is back in the Indian squad, Shubman Gill has to wait. He will be considered in the future,” said MSK Prasad, the Chief Selector during the squad announcement.

The 19-year-old still has the three unofficial Tests against West Indies A to play for, the first of which starts from Wednesday.