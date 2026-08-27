‘Test cricket won today’: Shubman Gill after 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka ends in draw

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Despite Sri Lanka denying India a win and a series whitewash in Colombo, skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday lauded the hosts, saying Test cricket won on the day. Sonal Dinusha stood like a wall between India’s win and Sri Lanka’s defeat with his second century of the match, helping his team eke out a draw.
“We fielded for about 150 overs, we did everything that we can. I don’t think we could have done anything differently. Keeping the weather in mind, we could talk about these things (enforcing follow-on) only in hindsight. You take the best decision you can in the moment and something didn’t go our way. But it was a brilliant game and I think Test cricket won today,” Gill said after the match.
“A lot of positives for us, learning from the opposition. The way they came back, it was tremendous to see. I don’t think we could have done things differently. They bowled brilliantly in this game,” he added.
Dinusha continued his excellent run of form to score his third century of the series and help Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India on the fifth and final day. India, who won the two-match series 1-0 after their big victory in the first Test in Galle last week, were hoping for an encore here after taking a healthy first-innings lead of 213 runs, but Dinusha (133 not out) came in their way yet again and helped the home team to a draw after stretching their overall lead to 216 runs.
Sri Lanka were 429/9 when both teams agreed to call off the match. Dinusha, who had scored 103 in the first innings of this game and a maiden hundred in the series opener in Galle last week, forged a seventh-wicket partnership of 112 runs with Keshara Nuwantha (46) to lead the home team’s resistance in the second innings after they were forced to enforce follow-on on the fourth day.
Resuming at the overnight score of 229 for six, an in-form Dinush and Keshara Nuwantha frustrated the Indians with their resilient batting on a fifth day pitch after conceding the big lead to India. For India, Manav Suthar returned figures of 3/121 in 41 overs and Ravindra Jadeja ended with 3/94 in 38.3 overs.
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