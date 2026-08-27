‘Test cricket won today’: Shubman Gill after 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka ends in draw

Shubman Gill of India looks on during Day 5 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Despite Sri Lanka denying India a win and a series whitewash in Colombo, skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday lauded the hosts, saying Test cricket won on the day. Sonal Dinusha stood like a wall between India’s win and Sri Lanka’s defeat with his second century of the match, helping his team eke out a draw.

“We fielded for about 150 overs, we did everything that we can. I don’t think we could have done anything differently. Keeping the weather in mind, we could talk about these things (enforcing follow-on) only in hindsight. You take the best decision you can in the moment and something didn’t go our way. But it was a brilliant game and I think Test cricket won today,” Gill said after the match.