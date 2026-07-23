‘Immense respect’: Shubman Gill speaks up on CJP protest

India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has broken his silence on the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leaks. Gill is the latest among a string of sportspersons to have spoken on the protests, stating that he has “immense respect” for “every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully”.

“As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully,” said Gill in a statement that he put out in his Instagram stories. “Education has the power to shape our nation’s future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart.”

Gill put the statement up on his Instagram stories. (Shubman Gill Instagram screenshot) Gill put the statement up on his Instagram stories. (Shubman Gill Instagram screenshot)

Gill’s statement comes closely on the heels of India batting great Sachin Tendulkar breaking his silence on the protest. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success,” said Tendulkar on X.

Top sportspersons Abhinav Bindra, Yuvraj Singh, Nikhat Zareen, had also spoken up on the issue, stressing on the need for “dialogue” and to “work together”. Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, did not directly mention the protests, but made his stance clear. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker had also spoken up through a social media post for the youngsters hitting the streets. Boxer Zareen had asked the government to listen to the protestors while World Cup-winning cricketer cricketer Yuvraj also urged for dialogue.

Earlier, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker had also spoken up through a social media post for the youngsters hitting the streets.

Here’s what Bhaker wrote: “At this point, it’s about the lives of the future of our nation. It’s about us. I am a student, and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights.

“The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected. This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters—education, the environment, safety, and accountability. These issues affect every one of us, regardless of our beliefs.

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“I take immense pride in representing my country. That is why it is deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer like this. We owe them more. We owe every child a future where they can learn, grow, and dream without fear.”