Shubman Gill has endured a quiet start to the New Zealand tour despite racking up a prolific record in the ODI format since his debut in the country seven years ago.

Gill made a scratchy 37 off 56 deliveries in India’s win in the first ODI in Auckland. In the second ODI, the Indian skipper was dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in his career. Former India spinner Murali Kartik reckoned that Gill will need to reinvent his technique to succeed in SENA conditions, referring to the seaming pitches of South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Despite averaging over 62 in ODI cricket and racking up 11 centuries in only 73 matches, Gill has yet to score a century in these conditions. He averages 19 in Australia and 26.83 in New Zealand and has yet to play a match in South Africa, the major venue of the ODI World Cup next year.