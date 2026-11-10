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Shubman Gill has endured a quiet start to the New Zealand tour despite racking up a prolific record in the ODI format since his debut in the country seven years ago.
Gill made a scratchy 37 off 56 deliveries in India’s win in the first ODI in Auckland. In the second ODI, the Indian skipper was dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in his career. Former India spinner Murali Kartik reckoned that Gill will need to reinvent his technique to succeed in SENA conditions, referring to the seaming pitches of South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.
Despite averaging over 62 in ODI cricket and racking up 11 centuries in only 73 matches, Gill has yet to score a century in these conditions. He averages 19 in Australia and 26.83 in New Zealand and has yet to play a match in South Africa, the major venue of the ODI World Cup next year.
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“Sometimes with Shubman Gill, it is conditions-based, but he will have to tweak his technique, whether it is a bit of footwork, or a bit of softening his hands, you can see it with Virat and people who do well. It is never easy, you are up against a brand new ball, against tall bowlers in those conditions, and he will have to do it very quickly,” Kartik said on Cricbuzz.
In the same discussion, former India batter Ambati Rayudu observed how Gill had transformed his batting from his maiden tour to New Zealand in 2019 during his debut. He returned unsuccessful with scores of 9 and 7.
“The Indian team has struggled against this bowling, it has not been very convincing. India have not outplayed New Zealand. When I saw Shubman Gill in 2019, he used to play with hard hands and was going after the ball. We all felt that it would be slightly tough to have that pattern, especially in these countries. But he has evolved into a proper match-winner, he has improved leaps and bounds from what we have seen him in the first tour. In this tour, the conditions have been really tough, to be very honest. The bounce has not been an issue for Shubman Gill, it is the inconsistency of the pace of the surface,” Rayudu said.
Gill not feature in the remainder of the series, with the captain turning his preparations to the two-match Test series that will begin on November 19. In his absence, Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the last two ODIs in the series.