With Shubman Gill greener than Cameron Green, GT give KKR that sinking feeling

Gill’s classical riffs drown out Green’s red-hot redemption song in GT’s KKR subduing

Gujarat Titans might not intimidate adversaries with raw power or beguiling variations, but in beating Kolkata Knight Riders, they demonstrated the flexibility and versatility that make them genuine title contenders. The chase of 181 came with a late wobble near the finishing line, but nerveless Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia ensured that Shubman Gill’s splendorous 86 did not end up in a losing cause.

The first stroke a batsman plays in this format is so often a peek into his mind. Gill’s was an emphatic leave. He wouldn’t resort to anything out of his nature just to quieten the critics harping on his strike rate. He bats the way his batting has been honed, frame-worked in the game’s orthodoxies but postmodern in his outlook. He wouldn’t manufacture strokes, or target unnatural allies for runs, or live on a thrilling but precarious edge.

A gifted stroke-maker, he doesn’t need to improvise or invent. The usual fix suffices. Precisely for this reason, he can be consistent but at the same time score fast. He averages 40 in IPL at a strike rate of 140. To put the numbers in perspective, Sanju Samson, a batsman touted of superior make, averages 31.33 with a marginally better strike rate of 140.08. When he strums along, he crushes the belief of fast bowlers, because he hardly flirts with risk. Two balls after the leave, Gill spanked Vaibhav Arora through covers for his first four. In the second over, he lashed Kartik Tyagi for successive fours. The second was sublime, crunching him down the ground, the front elbow winking at the flood-lit skies. His first six was rendered in classical Test match style, stepping and carving the left-arm spinner Ankul Roy through extra over.

When Sudharsan departed, the score on 57 in 5.1 overs, and Jos Buttler strode in, he handed over to the Englishman the keys to attack. But his departure, by then half the target was wiped off, did not fluster Gill, who soon completed his half century in 27 balls. The required run rate under control, he tickled singles, ran brisk twos, like Virat Kohli at his chasing best, and struck the intermittent boundaries. A straight six off Varun Chakaravarthy was imperious, a pick-up six off Tyagi was regal. It was a hard-length ball into his body. He just moved forward, a half a step and slapped the ball through deep mid-wicket fence. He missed out his hundred, but the 86 classically-stroked runs had ensured two precious points for Titans.

Red-hot Green, blow cold KKR

Even the yellow car on display, tipped for the player of the tournament, would tell the story of Cameron Green’s redemption song. He clubbed a slower ball from the tearaway Ashok Sharma bang into its door, leaving a vicious dent that would require an immediate workshop check-in. Another butchered six and double took him to his half-century, celebrated with a roar.

Foremost in Knights’ winless streak this season has been his lacklustre form.

The costliest overseas player had been like a fused bulb, not even flickering sporadically. Ruled out from bowling due to a pre-tournament injury and struggling to put bat to ball. Last five outings bred only 56 runs, and with every stint in the middle, he has looked increasingly distressed. So he seemed at the start of the innings, when Kagiso Rabada and Co, coaxed healthy seam movement from good length and pegged KKR to 32 for three in four overs. Green, missing and mistiming, creaked to eight runs from 14 balls.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Why on earth is KKR reluctant to promote Rinku Singh higher up order?

But the moment of benediction arrived when he swept Rashid Khan for a four, He hunkered down, stretched his long limbs and plastered him through mid-wicket to collect his second four. He inflicted more torture on Rashid in his next over, soon after Ashok had foxed Rovman Powell with a back-of-the-hand slower ball. The 16-run-over, punctuated by three lusty leg-side swipes, roused KKR. An onslaught on Ashok, pulverising him for 19 runs including a pair of monstrous sixes, turbocharged him from 27 off 29 balls to 52 off 35 balls. Rashid returned, but Green cut him to ribbons in a 19-run over. He was brutal on the leg-side, often standing stationary at the crease and heaving those strong, long arms. Joy, finally, spread in the KKR dugout.

But KKR’s chaotic impulses are so deep-rooted that they unravelled with baffling incompetence. Rather than giving the strike to a rampaging Green, they not only pilled the dot balls, but also denied him strike. In the last five overs, he faced only 11 legal deliveries. KKR, once within sight of 200, folded up for 180 on an easy-paced surface. Their travails run deeper than individual form or team composition. But they resemble a ragged, purposeless team, rolling down the slope of perdition, like the love-torn lover in Darr, played splendidly by the team’s owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Brief Scores: KKR 180 in 20 overs (Green 79, Powell 27; Rabada 3/29) lost to GT 181/5 in 19.4 overs (Gill 86, Buttler 25; Chakaravarthy 2/34) by six wickets.