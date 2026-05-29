Shubman Gill breezes to his fifth IPL century in Qualifier 2 vs RR

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill on Friday scored his fifth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. GT are chasing a target of 215 and a majority of Gill’s innings came in a mammoth 167-run opening stand between him and Sudharsan. The stand ended only when Sudharsan, extraordinarily, fell hit wicket for a second consecutive time.

Gill got there with his 15th four of the innings. The GT captain also hit three sixes on his way to the century. The 26-year-old didn’t last too long after that, falling LBW to Jofra Archer in the next over on 104 off 53 balls.