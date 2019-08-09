Shubman Gill breaks Gautam Gambhir’s record with a double century against West Indies A

Shubman Gill scored a double century against West Indies A in the third unofficial Test at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad on Thursday. Gill became the youngest to score a first-class double century for an Indian representative team aged 19 years 334 days, breaking the previous record of Gautam Gambhir, who had scored a double-century for India’s Board President XI’s team against Zimbabweans in 2002.

Gill scored an unbeaten 204 runs from 250 deliveries including 19 fours and two sixes at an impressive strike rate of 81.60. After the top-order collapse, Gill made sure that he makes up for the golden duck in the first innings. He shared an unbeaten 315-run partnership for the fifth wicket with India A skipper Hanuma Vihari.

Vihari scored 118 runs from 219 deliveries including 10 fours and one six. The massive partnership helped India A set a target of 373. At the end of day three, the hosts were 37 for no loss. The Jahmar Hamilton-led side need 336 more runs to win the match as they walk to bat on day four of the third unofficial Test.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form on India’s tour of the Caribbean. He scored 218 runs in four innings in the five-match 50-over series including three half-centuries.

Despite consistent performances, chief selector MSK Prasad did not pick him in the senior team’s squad as he said, “He was given an opportunity when KL Rahul was out against New Zealand, he will have to wait for his turn,”.

Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand but managed to score just nine runs from two innings. He was not picked in the following ODI series against Australia at home.