Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Shubman Gill sustains blow on left forearm while fielding, taken for precautionary scan

Shubman Gill will not be fielding on the fourth day of the 2nd Test.

By: PTI | Chennai |
February 16, 2021 11:30:16 am
Shubman Gill had scores of 0 and 14 in the 2nd Test. (AP)

India opening batsman Shubhman Gill has sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on the third day of the second Test against England and has been taken for a precautionary scan, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Gill, who scored 0 and 14 in the two innings of this match, will not be fielding on the fourth day.

“Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the second Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI medical team is assessing him. He will not be fielding today,” it added.

The youngster played a big role in India’s historic Test series win in Australia last month. He scored 29 and 50 in the first Test against England here which India lost by 227 runs.

