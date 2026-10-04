Shubman Gill admits India don’t have time to ‘experiment’ ahead of World Cup

India captain Shubman Gill has admitted that the side now don’t have too much time to experiment going into the 2027 World Cup and wants to field the team that is likely to play in the tournament the next time a series comes around. India beat the West Indies in a three-match series that ended on Saturday. However, the series ended with them suffering their first ODI defeat to the West Indies at home since December 2019.

“I honestly think there is not that much time to experiment, the combination that we want to play, hopefully, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we want to start playing with that combination,” Gill said in the press conference after the third ODI which India lost by five wickets.