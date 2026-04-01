Looked like 210-220 wicket. We didn’t score much in last five overs: Shubman Gill

Gujarat titans captain Shubman Gill in action in the IPL match against Punjab Kings. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said his side’s failure to capitalise in the final five overs while batting proved decisive, as Punjab Kings outplayed them in their Indian Premier League opener here on Tuesday.

Gill’s side, despite boasting a formidable batting line-up featuring Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and Glenn Phillips, could not capitalise on a fairly good batting surface, managing only 162 for 6, and the skipper later admitted that a total in the range of 210â€“220 was achievable on the wicket.

Punjab Kings’ Cooper Connolly made batting look effortless on the same surface, producing a fluent 72.

“It looked like a 210-220 wicket. We thought 175 would be a good score, but we kept losing wickets and didn’t score much in the last five overs,” conceded Gill after the three-wicket loss.