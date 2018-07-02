Former IPL fast bowler Shrikant Wagh takes 10 wickets in league match in England

Shrikant Wagh took 10 wickets. (Source: Facebook/Shrikant Wagh) Shrikant Wagh took 10 wickets. (Source: Facebook/Shrikant Wagh)

Former Pune Warriors India fast bowler Shrikant Wagh on Sunday took all 10 wickets in a league match in England. Playing for Stokesley Cricket Club, the left-arm bowler dismissed the entire Middlesbrough batting line-up in a North Yorkshire & South Durham (NYSD) Cricket League match, which is England Cricket Board’s Premier Division League. His terrific bowling saw Stokesley picking up a record 135-run victory over Middlesbrough.

Wagh returned with figures of 10/39 in 11.4 overs as Boro only managed to put 97 in total, in reply to Stokesley 232. Wagh also showed his talent with the bat as he scored a handy 41 runs in 28 balls, which included four sixes and a four.

In a tweet, Stokesley Cricket Club shared a screenshot of the scorecard, with the caption, “Incredible scenes at the SCG as Shrikant takes all 10 Middlesbrough wickets to record a 25 point win!”

Incredible scenes at the SCG as Shrikant takes all 10 Middlesbrough wickets to record a 25 point win! pic.twitter.com/yvQaTtS4Ap — StokesleyCricketClub (@Stokesley_CC) 30 June 2018

NYSD official Twitter handle also shared the scorecard praising the Vidarbha bowler for his efforts. “A scorecard to remember for @Stokesley_CC pro Shrikant Wagh,” said the tweet.

Speaking to newspaper Times of India, Stokesley teammate James Weighwell praised the youngster for his performance. “It’s the first time I have witnessed a player taking all 10 wickets in a single innings. He was bowling fast, swinging, seaming deliveries from his first ball,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.

“He bowled a three-over period where he took seven wickets. I was standing at the second slip and felt every ball was going to be a wicket during that spell! It was a frighteningly good spell and I was very happy to be at slip and not batting for the other side. Congratulations to Shree, it was well and truly deserved,” he added.

