Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League

Aggressive batsman Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in place of regular skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has been rested. Mumbai will miss the services of Rahane in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, starting in Indore Friday, as the star batsman is recovering from niggles.

According to Mumbai’s chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, Rahane had “pushed through” the group stage but he needed rest to recover.

Mumbai and Railways were the two teams that qualified from Group C. Co-incidentally Mumbai played all its league matches in Indore.

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Akash Parkar along with spinners Dhurmil Matkar and Shams Mulani.

On Friday, Mumbai take on Karnataka in their first game at the Holkar stadium.

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain),Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar and Royston Dias.