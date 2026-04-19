Shreyas Iyer: ‘If someone tells me I can’t do something….trigger ho jaata hai mind mein…’

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Shreyas Iyer’s flying catch has gotten presiding deity of fielding, Jonty Rhodes to wax eloquent on the fielding craft, and feel like a grandfather. But the Punjab Kings skipper, who has been sublime for his franchise since last season, and highly popular despite RCB claiming the title, has continued riding the wave, with even his leadership getting rave reviews.
In a teaser of an interview with the host broadcaster JioHotstar’s ‘Believe’ show hosted by Irfan Pathan, Shreyas has dropped some pearls on his mindset and witticisms.
Dubbed Sarpanch at Punjab Kings, Iyer starts by saying, “Honestly speaking, main instinctive type hoon” even as Pathan calls him the man with Midas touch.
The Mumbaikar has offered stability and guts to a Punjab lineup, and brought the mentality that makes the northern franchise rise up to the challenge of the biggies – RCB, MI, KKR and CSK.
More than anything Shreyas has brought the finishing ability to their batting. “I want to be not out and finish the game,” he says.
On his own mindset, Iyer says he abhors hearing something is ‘impossible’. “It’s impossible – I hate hearing that. Once you are in control of emotions, you can be very clear in mindset and be decisive,” he says on Believe. “It’s not over till last ball is done. For me winning is everything,” says the ace No 4.
In one of the biggest insights into how he goes about cricket, Iyer says, “Mujhe bole ki yeh nahi sak saktaa (If someone tells me if I can’t do something)…trigger ho jaata hai mind mein ki ekdum achha karke hi dikhaana hai…” It’s become the epitome of his resilience and shaped his leadership, says the former winning star for KKR, DC and now PBKS.
On taking on the big opponents, Iyer says, “Message was crystal clear – jaake waha bajaana hai ekdum.” (Go chomp).
He also recalls anecdotes of there being 10 balls left, “I thought ek toh ball milega.” Another time he recalls when all bowlers were getting slammed and his ace came and asked to bowl. “Sab bowlers maar kha rahe…koi saamne se aake bolta hai mujhe bowling do.”
On what draws the guffaws from Pathan, Iyer tells the JioHotstar show host, “When you look good, you feel good, when you feel good, you play good… And when you play good, …..they pay good!” (Loud laugh).
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