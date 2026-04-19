Shreyas Iyer: ‘If someone tells me I can’t do something….trigger ho jaata hai mind mein…’

Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings and Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings during Match 24 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 16, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Shreyas Iyer’s flying catch has gotten presiding deity of fielding, Jonty Rhodes to wax eloquent on the fielding craft, and feel like a grandfather. But the Punjab Kings skipper, who has been sublime for his franchise since last season, and highly popular despite RCB claiming the title, has continued riding the wave, with even his leadership getting rave reviews.

In a teaser of an interview with the host broadcaster JioHotstar’s ‘Believe’ show hosted by Irfan Pathan, Shreyas has dropped some pearls on his mindset and witticisms.

Dubbed Sarpanch at Punjab Kings, Iyer starts by saying, “Honestly speaking, main instinctive type hoon” even as Pathan calls him the man with Midas touch.