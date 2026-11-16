Shreyas Iyer and the short ball overseas: the saga continues

It has become hard to depend on Shreyas Iyer – the batsman – overseas. In Indian conditions, one knows exactly what we’re getting: the counterattack, the pressure turned back on the opposition, the unselfish play for the team’s cause. He tries the same overseas, but his game and his form don’t always line up now.

On the 2020 tour of New Zealand, he brought up his first ODI hundred in Hamilton, a 103 that came with three lives. He finished as the top scorer in that series, averaging 72.33, and had hit a blistering unbeaten 58 in a T20I before it.

The white-ball engagements that have just ended read differently: 67 runs in four ODIs at 16.75, and 126 runs in five T20Is at 25.20. In all, 193 runs in nine innings, an average of 21.44.

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The problem, as bowlers have worked out, is the short ball. The weakness surfaced once the early success faded, and they have gone for his throat ever since, especially overseas, cleverly mixing it with the fuller one.

It’s not the short ball that always gets him. It is the expectation of it. Bowlers bounce him, bounce him again, and watch him settle into the shape of a man waiting to pull or hook, weight back, eyes up, committed early. Then comes the full one.

Shreyas Iyer of India at the toss during the 5th ODI match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on November 15, 2026. (CREIMAS) Shreyas Iyer of India at the toss during the 5th ODI match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on November 15, 2026. (CREIMAS)

At Mount Maunganui on Friday, Matt Henry did it on the first ball Iyer faced, a full delivery that trapped him on the crease and sent him on his way. In the 4th T20I at Auckland, he backed away and committed to the swing so early that Milne’s full delivery found leg stump. Neither was a bouncer, but both looked like the work of one. The short ball sets the trap, and the full ball springs it.

Iyer has certainly worked at the short ball. Earlier, he kept backing away to the legside and slashing; he has since learned to move inside the line to pull and hook. The number of bouncers per over might be restricted, but he knows good bowlers can aim for the chest six balls an over, if needed. He can’t just sway or duck.

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He doesn’t do that even in Tests, and won’t against the white ball. That’s not the kind of batsman he wants to be. So he stays as far back in the crease as possible, tries to get to his right, and has a go from there. But the fluidity in that movement isn’t as quick or smooth as it would be for a natural puller. Overseas, the fuller ball seams a bit, and he can get trapped LBW or stab an outside edge.

Current avatar

What one sees at the crease now is a busier, edgier Iyer, restless rather than fluent. He hops, shuffles, goes deep in the crease and then comes out of it, and sometimes seems to be arguing with the bowler as much as playing him. It is the look of a batsman who knows what is coming and has decided he will not simply wait for it. Where other batsmen might absorb the short ball, he takes it on and lives with the consequences.

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It will be interesting to see if he changes his approach on the next overseas assignment: not give up the attack, but get forward as much as possible, and trust his reflexes and hard work when the short ball arrives. This was New Zealand, where the ball seamed around, but that won’t always be the case elsewhere. There will be bounce of course, and bowlers will keep testing his ego with the short one, or go fuller and straighter at his pads. Shreyas the IPL basher, the ODI counter-attacker, the shredder of spinners has to find a way to negotiate both the short ball and the full one that arrives in its place, and let his game shine through.

Shreyas Iyer led India to 2026 Asian Games gold medal. (CREIMAS)

And yet the trade is probably here to stay. Bowlers will keep going where he is uncomfortable, and he will keep answering in the only way he knows, with intent. He is unlikely to become the composed, pleasing player who eases the nerves in the dressing room, the one whose presence alone settles an innings. He will look fidgety. He will flirt with a high-risk game. But if the runs keep coming, the aesthetics and the optics can be overlooked. A team can live with a batsman who makes it nervous, as long as he makes it competitive.

Tale by the numbers

Shreyas Iyer in New Zealand

T20Is

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1st, Christchurch, Oct 22: 42 off 28

2nd, Christchurch, Oct 24: 7 off 11

3rd, Wellington, Oct 27: 5 off 10

4th, Auckland, Oct 30: 22 off 11

5th, Hamilton, Nov 1: 50 off 23

Total: 126 runs in 5 innings, average 25.20, strike rate 151.8

ODIs

1st, Auckland, Nov 4: 15 off 13

2nd, Wellington, Nov 7: 30 off 46

4th, Mount Maunganui, Nov 13: 0 off 1

5th, Mount Maunganui, Nov 15: 22 off 26

Total: 67 runs in 4 innings, average 16.75, strike rate 77.9

Tour tally: 193 runs in 9 innings, average 21.44