Shreyas Iyer set to become India’s T20I captain, called for selection meeting

India's Shreyas Iyer during the fifth T20 International between India and Australia held at the The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on the 3rd December 2023. (Sportzpics)

India’s soon-to-be-appointed T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, has been asked by the senior selection committee to attend his first selection meeting as captain in person at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. The meeting will be Iyer’s first as captain after taking over from Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

The Indian Express understands that Iyer’s name has been cleared by the top official in the BCCI, and formally, he will be given the charge of India’s T20I team. “Iyer will be formally declared as captain on Saturday, and he will be leading the Indian T20I team in Ireland and England. The selection committee had sent their new captain’s name to the decision makers in the Indian board, and they have approved Iyer as the new skipper,” a source in the Indian board stated.