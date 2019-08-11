Shreyas Iyer speaks about role in India team in West Indies ODIs

Shreyas Iyer has said he is happy to bat at any position in the Indian batting order and that the priority for the Indian team is that they get a full match in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday.

Advertising

“Personally, I am not thinking about batting only at No.4. I want to be someone who is very flexible batting at any number or if you go into any situation you should be able to grab that opportunity and make the best use of it,” Iyer was quoted by ESPNCricinfo on Saturday.

Iyer is seen as a leading contender for the number 4 slot in the batting order, which has emerged as a problem area for the Indian team in recent times. However, Iyer said that the team has not had a chance to have any discussions on the number 4 slot as the first match was rained out and that India will probably experiment further with their batting order.

Iyer also exuded confidence that India can carry their form from the T20I series, which India won 3-0, into the ODI series.

Advertising

“The way the team is playing currently, it’s totally amazing. If one doesn’t perform, the next one raises his hand and he takes the responsibility to take the team through and this is what has been happening throughout the year,” he said.

India take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI on Sunday.