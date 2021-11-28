Shreyas Iyer scripts incredible record, gets a standing ovation after dream debut in Kanpur

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer continued his brilliant form on Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Iyer, who hammered a brilliant century in his debut Test, followed it up with a half-century in the second innings.

Iyer’s half-century in the second innings came off 125 deliveries and included eight fours and a six. Sunil Gavaskar was the last Indian batsman to score 50-plus in both innings of his debut test, a feat he managed against the West Indies in 1971.

“I had been in this situation before as well in domestic cricket. My mindset was to play the session and play as many balls as possible. I wasn’t thinking too far ahead,” Iyer said after the end of day’s play.

He also became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred and a half-century on his Test debut.

“It feels good (to have that record) but the most important thing is to win the match… We felt that 250 including the first-innings lead would have been a good score, so we’re very happy with where we are now,” he added.

Iyer scored 65 runs, while Saha was unbeaten on 61 runs as they resurrected the Indian innings from a precarious 51/5 to 234/7.

After Iyer’s brilliant debut, former cricketing greats took to social media and lauded Shreyas Iyer’s performance.

The current NCA head, VVS Laxman tweeted, “Top quality knocks under pressure from Shreyas Iyer and that too on debut”.

Former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer said that the Indian Team should retain Shreyas Iyer in the next Test. BCCI also posted a picture and applauded Iyer’s effort.

“I thought even a hundred in first IGN’s was not enough for him to play in Mumbai. But, this outstanding fifty is better than the hundred and it has ensured that someone else will be dropped in the next test and not Shreyas Iyer”, said former fast bowler, RP Singh.

With such a good performance, Shreyas Iyer is expected to feature in the next match also.