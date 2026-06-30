Shreyas Iyer has found reasons for India’s series loss in Ireland

Failure to get used to the conditions, not planning to the different dimensions of the ground at Belfast and a slow heavy outfield are the reasons India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has listed for the team’s dismal showing against Ireland. The reigning double T20 World Cup champions India lost both their fixtures in Belfast last Friday and Sunday as Shreyas’ stint as the new captain started on a horrid note.

The defeat, both of which came when they won the toss and chased, came as a rude shock particularly when Ireland were missing at least five of their regulars with injuries. Speaking on the eve of their match against England on Wednesday, Shreyas credited Ireland for completely outplaying them.

“It wasn’t embarrassing, but it was depressing for us, because we definitely didn’t expect Ireland to play that well. They outplayed us in every department, they had brilliant ideas about the dimensions of the ground, and we fell short in terms of analysing and planning the ground and the dimensions, and how the wicket would be played. So, kudos to them, credit to them, but we learnt a lot from that series. This is completely a new chapter for us coming in here. A couple of us have played in England before, and we know the conditions, we know the dimensions over here. So, looking forward for an intense and challenging series this one,” Shreyas said.

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While the ground in Belfast was indeed a bit challenging to set the fields in terms of cutting down the angles, even in England they could face similar challenges. Not all grounds are in perfect round shape with square-boundaries usually long. Asked why he felt Belfast was different Shreyas said: “I feel it’s completely different because, the Belfast ground definitely wasn’t a stadium. The outfield, it was a bit slow, and it wasn’t even. And the dimensions also a bit squarish. So, like cutting the singles, cutting the doubles, especially when you’re fielding in the outfield and also the angles… as a captain, for me setting the field, it felt a bit outlandish, because we’re not used to it. We were playing in the IPL, all the grounds were perfectly even from every direction. So, that was a bit challenging. And over here also, I mean the dimensions are pretty much similar, but the ground is flat, and you feel the vibe, you feel the stadium vibe, the crowd would be intense as well. We’ve played in such conditions, such situations before.”

Apart from losing both the matches, Shreyas didn’t have a good return with the bat. In England, his scores will be needed in the middle-order and the Indian captain said he backed himself to perform. “Not at all (no extra burden). The way I’m timing the ball in the nets, even in the match in the previous game, I thought I was timing brilliantly. Just thought the ball bounced and took an inner edge. That doesn’t justify how my batting is or how much pressure I’m taking. And I definitely believe in my instincts. I know how well I play under pressure. So, I just want to keep that faith in me and go forward in the upcoming matches,” he said.