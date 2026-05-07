Shreyas Iyer reacts to Punjab’s third successive loss in IPL 2026: ‘Easy to talk negatively…’

With the 33-run loss against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings suffered their third consecutive loss of this year’s IPL. After being unbeaten in their first seven matches this season, Punjab are now placed second in the points table with 13 points. Punjab have lost against the hosts Hyderabad for the ninth time in as many years since 2017. Following their third successive loss, skipper Shreyas Iyer said that continuing in the same form is not going to help the team.

“Yes, absolutely. I feel we got a fairytale start in this tournament and everyone was in great space. And the mindset was top notch. I think it’s important that we stick to the same mindset. It’s easy to get diverted and talk negatively about things. But if we are going to continue with the same form, that’s not going to help us. But definitely we are going back and reflecting on things that we did not do well in particularly the last three matches. And see to it that we come back strong,” said Iyer while speaking in the post-match presentation.