Shreyas Iyer on PBKS’ 6th consecutive loss: ‘I’m going to see the sunrise’

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer tried to remain optimistic despite his side crashing to a sixth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026 after the 23-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala on Sunday. But even while speaking about staying mentally strong ahead of the final league phase game against Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer admitted that he would remain positive and maintain a strong attitude.

“I’m always positive irrespective of the results. It doesn’t dictate how my personality is and I always approach with a strong attitude,” Iyer said after the defeat.

“I’m not someone who dwells too much in the past. This is over, this is gone. Tomorrow again I’m going to see the sunrise and there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”