‘He’s definitely up there’: Ex cricketer places Shreyas Iyer among IPL’s greatest captains behind Dhoni, Rohit & Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has rated Shreyas Iyer as one of the best Indian Premier League captains ever, behind MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. Iyer has led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title and then went on to captain Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in IPL 2025, overall, where he has won 48 times in 83 matches as captain in IPL.

“It is a bit too early to compare him with legendary captains like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. They are at a different level and among the best Indian cricket has ever produced. These two have five titles each. Shreyas still hasn’t won the number of titles, apart from the one with KKR, like these two legends. But he’s definitely up there. If you make a list of the best IPL captains, I’ll place him after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.