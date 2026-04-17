‘Shreyas Iyer is the new chase master’: Former India opener compares PBKS captain’s batting to Virat Kohli

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer’s scintillating form continued as his side extended their unbeaten run in the IPL 2026 season with a seven-wicket thrashing of the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.

Iyer’s dominant run has coincided with Punjab translating their form from last season, sealing three consecutive 190-plus chases. The India ODI vice-captain has been at the heart of all three wins in a row, scoring three back-to-back half-centuries.

On his home ground, Iyer steered another chase against MI with a masterful fifty. Backing up opener Prabsimran Singh’s unbeaten 80, Iyer’s half-century landed the hosts their fourth defeat in five games.